South Dallas Club hosts 59th Trailblazer Luncheon,awards $50,000 in scholarships

Miles Johnson, Youth Club President

The 85-member South Dallas Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc. hosted its 59th Annual V. Alyce Foster Trailblazer Awards Luncheon on April 22 at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas.

Nearly 1,000 guests gathered after a three-year hiatus of virtual Trailblazer celebrations due to COVID-19. President Ollie Gilstrap and members of the 2023 Trailblazer Committee greeted 14 adult honorees and eight scholarship recipients on the Mezzanine level of the Anatole for a brief reception prior to the 12 o’clock luncheon.

Promptly at high noon Mistress of Ceremony, The Honorable Crystal Chism, DeSoto City Councilmember and a South Dallas Club member, announced the start of the historic luncheon that was first held on March 30, 1964 at the Holiday Inn Central in Dallas. Almost six decades later the amazing women of South Dallas BPW Club were in host mode again!

A processional beginning with eight high school seniors who were receiving scholarships led the way into the Imperial Ballroom. An elite group of 14 adult honorees followed by program participants and national and district leaders of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Inc. progressed to their reserved seats on the dais.

As Jark1 Entertainment filled the ballroom with the tune “Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves,” members of the South Dallas BPW Club entered the luncheon two-by-two beginning with Club Sisters Charron Simmons and Barbara Washington, followed by the entire membership, past presidents, and Dr. Loren Gilbert-Smith, chairperson along with Candy Bradshaw, Co-chair.

Emcee Crystal Chism asked all guests to stand and receive President Ollie Gilstrap escorted by Ombudsman Preston Gilstrap to the tune “I’m Every Woman” by the incomparable Whitney Houston. Kimball High School Color Guard led by Major Christopher Thompson presented the colors and the audience remained standing as an audio/visual presentation of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” played.

The two-tiered dais was introduced by Emcee Chism and the Reverend Virzola Law, Pastor of Northway Christian Church delivered the invocation and the blessing of the meal. President Gilstrap gave a heartfelt welcome and lunch was served while Club Sister and National Treasurer of the Association, Brittany Montgomery followed by South Central District Governor, Dr. Terri Ford brought greetings. The occasion was delivered by Past President Marion Hill-Hubbard.

During the meal the audience was entertained by Midnite Bleue (a talented youth jazz ensemble) and the DeSoto High School Dance Team performed a dance routine. Young Miles Johnson, President of the South Dallas Youth Club spoke on the luncheon theme “Moving Forward with a Purpose: The Legacy Lives On” and received an arousing round of applause!

DeSoto High School Dance Team 1st VP Dr. Lavern Holyfield, Pres. Gilstrap, 2nd VP Katrinia Roberson President Ollie Gilstrap & Adult Honorees Kathryn Mitchell, 101 Year-Old Club Member Pres. Ollie Gilstrap & Executive Board

The highlight of the luncheon came when $50,000 in scholarships were awarded to eight deserving seniors from the DFW area. Lakyra Hobbs from Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Collegiate Academy received the Alberta Blair Scholarship ($8.000); Trinitee Jordan Harris from Cedar Hill Collegiate High School received the Ada Adams Scholarship ($7,000); Mya Dean from North Garland High School received the Kathryn Mitchell Scholarship ($6,500); Ian Lee-Wiggins from Lakeview Centennial High School received the Ombudsman Scholarship ($6,500); Brooke Marlett from Booker T. Washington High School also received $6,500; Jaimi Coleman from Plano West Senior High School received $5,500; Prescilla Gloria Chidma Aniede from Lakeview Centennial High School received $5,000; and Olecia Edwards from Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Magnet Center received $5,000.

This year the South Dallas BPW Club presented the prestigious Trailblazer Award to six worthy individuals: the Honorable Sonja A. Brown is the first African American female mayor of Glenn Heights, TX; Katrice Hardy is the first African American female executive editor of the Dallas Morning News; The Honorable Jacquin Headen is the first African American female city councilmember in Grand Prairie, TX; Tonya McClary, Esq. is the first Dallas Police Monitor and Director of the Community Police Oversight Board; Derick D. Miller is the first African American chief of police in Irving, TX; and Dr. Nicole Arleane Roberson is the first African American vice chancellor of diversity, equity and inclusion and chief diversity officer for Missouri S&T.

Pres. Preston Gilstrap & Club Ombudsmen The Honorable Toni Rose, Sojourner Truth Award Recipient Pres. Ollie Gilstrap & Scholarship Recipients

April Allen, foundation president and chief operating officer of the Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation was named Woman of the Year; Chantell Ford Upshaw received the Humanitarian Award; The Honorable Carolyn King Arnold received the Ombudswoman Award; Kimberley Runnels received the Community Service Award; Candace E. Wicks received the Margaret Gilbert Volunteer Service Award; Brooke Hart Jones received the Mabel Meshach White Businesswoman Award; and Toi Thurman received the Professional Woman Award.

The National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Inc. highest award is the Sojourner Truth Award. This year The Honorable Toni Rose, Texas State Representative for District 110 was the recipient. As tradition requires, the highest ranking officer present, Club Sister and National Treasurer Brittany Montgomery presented the award joined by President Ollie Gilstrap.

The afternoon concluded with the announcement of all winners of the ever-popular silent auction. Final remarks were made by Dr. Gilbert-Smith and President Gilstrap. Club Chaplain Pat Parrish delivered the closing prayer.

For more information on the South Dallas Business and Professional Women’s Club, visit their website at www.southdallasbpwc.org.

