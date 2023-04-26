Linda Gayle Tillis (February 4, 1952 — March 25, 2023)

Linda Gayle Watson Tillis, 71, of Dallas, Texas passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023. She was born in Dallas, TX on March 4, 1952, to Gaston and Lillian Watson.

Linda Gayle Watson Tillis graduated from L.G. Pinkston High School in 1970. She then attended Southern Methodist University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 1973. Immediately upon graduation, Linda Gayle began a 40-year career in teaching, in both the Dallas and Houston areas. These schools included O.W. Holmes, Crosby Middle School, David W. Carter High School, South Oak Cliff High School, and W. T. White High School.

During her career, Linda Gayle Watson Tillis also earned a master’s degree from Texas Southern University.

Linda Gayle Watson Tillis was a former member of Black Women’s Awareness Club of Baytown, Texas, and an active member of L.G. Pinkston’s Alumni.

Linda Gayle Watson Tillis was preceded in death by her parents, Gaston Watson and Lillian Watson Murphy.

ADVERTISEMENT

She is survived by her daughters: LaTrena Lampkin of Dallas, Texas; Phallon Tillis of Dallas, Texas; Jhillian Tillis of Missouri City, Texas and Brittani Tillis of Rockwall, Texas. Linda Gayle Watson Tillis was a bonus mom to many, including Monique Tillis, Felicia Clark-Portley and Felicia Tillis-Bates. She is also survived by a crew of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who lovingly called her “Nana”.