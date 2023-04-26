Austin Bernard Carpenter (February 15, 1960 — March 28, 2023)

Austin Bernard Carpenter Sr., 63, of Dallas, Texas, passed away March 28, 2023. He was born in California on February 15, 1960, to Jessie Carpenter and Luvarn Lee.

Austin Carpenter graduated from South Oak Cliff High school and received his High school diploma. He was a member of the Potter’s House in Dallas, and had a passion for Ministry.

He was survived by his Mother Luvarn Mooring, daughter Natalia Carpenter, son Austin Bernard Carpenter Jr, grandkids Dorian Joe and Zuri Carpenter Brother Stanley Carpenter, Patricia Carpenter, and Ola Carpenter.