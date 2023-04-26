Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Austin Bernard Carpenter (February 15, 1960 — March 28, 2023)

Published

Austin Bernard Carpenter

Austin Bernard Carpenter Sr., 63, of Dallas, Texas, passed away March 28, 2023. He was born in California on February 15, 1960, to Jessie Carpenter and Luvarn Lee.

Austin Carpenter graduated from South Oak Cliff High school and received his High school diploma. He was a member of the Potter’s House in Dallas, and had a passion for Ministry.

He was survived by his Mother Luvarn Mooring, daughter Natalia Carpenter, son Austin Bernard Carpenter Jr, grandkids Dorian Joe and Zuri Carpenter Brother Stanley Carpenter, Patricia Carpenter, and Ola Carpenter.

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Linda Gayle Tillis Linda Gayle Tillis

Obits

Linda Gayle Tillis (February 4, 1952 — March 25, 2023)

Linda Gayle Watson Tillis, 71, of Dallas, Texas passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023. She was born in Dallas, TX on March 4,...

2 hours ago
Gloria Faye Harper Lett Gloria Faye Harper Lett

Obits

Gloria Faye Harper Lett (1938 – 2023)

The Song of a Lifetime Gloria Faye Harper was born on June 14, 1938, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Corine and McNoble Harper.  Both...

2 hours ago
Charles Junior Williams Charles Junior Williams

Obits

CHARLES JUNIOR WILLIAMS (June 9, 1964 — April 19, 2023)

Charles Junior Williams was born on June 9, 1964 to Charles E. Williams and Vera B. Williams. Charles was the only son of this...

1 day ago
Betty Joyce Williams Betty Joyce Williams

Obits

Betty Joyce Williams (March 10, 1955 – April 17, 2023)

On April 17,2023 the Lord called one of His servants home from this earthly labor to a glorious reward in Heaven.  Betty Joyce Williams was...

1 day ago
Advertisement