Black Business: Dilla Coffee

Dilla Coffee is an Authentic Ethiopian Specialty Coffee Shop. They use Ethiopian-sourced beans, and the founders are offering the most unique coffees from where coffee all started. The Arabica coffee, with optimal growing conditions of 69-84 degrees Fahrenheit, this coffee boasts smooth and silky undertones of vanilla, black tea, and rooibos. Stop by Dilla Coffee and try the Ethiopian Sourced and Dallas Brewed Coffee at 3823 Ross Ave. in Dallas, Open Mon-Sat 7 am-4 pm. Call (214)609-9114 or email: team@dillacoffee.com
