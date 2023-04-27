Connect with us

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Dr. Monica G. Williams 

Published

Dr. Monica G. Williams

Dr. Monica G. Williams has enjoyed stints as a professor at Texas Southern University, associate VP for development at Prairie View A&M University, Director of Development for Rice University, Director of Administration for Houston Works USA, Managing Director of U.S. Fund for UNICEF; and now she’s the VP for Advancement and President/CEO of UNTD Foundation. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism/English and Master’s Degree in Communication with honors from Texas Southern University, and her Ph.D in Educational Leadership from Prairie View A&M University. A board member and fundraising volunteer of the Fountain of Praise and co-founder of the Women’s Leadership Summit, Dr. Monica is a fundraising strategist, who is skilled in program development, human resource management, donor development, and fundraising, to name a few.

