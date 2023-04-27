Superb Woman: Dr. Monica G. Williams 

Dr. Monica G. Williams has enjoyed stints as a professor at Texas Southern University, associate VP for development at Prairie View A&M University, Director of Development for Rice University, Director of Administration for Houston Works USA, Managing Director of U.S. Fund for UNICEF; and now she’s the VP for Advancement and President/CEO of UNTD Foundation. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism/English and Master’s Degree in Communication with honors from Texas Southern University, and her Ph.D in Educational Leadership from Prairie View A&M University. A board member and fundraising volunteer of the Fountain of Praise and co-founder of the Women’s Leadership Summit, Dr. Monica is a fundraising strategist, who is skilled in program development, human resource management, donor development, and fundraising, to name a few.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Chanel Christoff Davis is a founding partner of Davis, Davis & Harmon LLC — Sales Tax Experts. Specializing in refund recovery, Chanel has almost...
Superb Woman
Doxie McCoy is a long-time award-winning journalist and media professional who is currently in the D.C. Office of the People’s Counsel as a Senior...
Superb Woman
Hailing from Jackson, MI, Andrea Robinson is a graduate of Prentiss High School.She also works as a Media Specialist in the U.S. Census Bureau...
Superb Woman
Dana James is an award-winning writer and journalist. The former Des Moines Register reporter and founder/publisher of the Black Iowa News was born and...