PEACE AND HARMONY

Harry Belafonte, 96, joins ancestors

By Ayesha Hana Shaji

Texas Metro News Team

With the blend of traditional Caribbean rhythms and American jazz and folk, Harry Belafonte left a beautiful harmony that touched the hearts of people all around the world. Like his commitment to social justice, he left a strong sense of peace.

At the age of 96, the legendary musician and civil rights activist, who paved the way for many in Black America, passed away, leaving a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations.

Belafonte was a man of many talents, a singer, an actor and an activist. But above all, he was a storyteller, using his powerful voice and magnetic presence to captivate audiences and champion causes close to his heart.

Belafonte’s music was a unique fusion of different cultures and his voice had a quality that was instantly recognizable and had the ability to evoke powerful emotions in listeners. His songs were not just a form of entertainment but a tool to promote social change.

ADVERTISEMENT

His commitment to social justice was unwavering throughout his life. He used his platform to highlight the issues of the day, from the fight against apartheid in South Africa to the struggle for civil rights in the United States.

He worked alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders, using his fame to amplify their message and bring attention to their cause.

In his passing, the world mourns the loss of a true legend while also celebrating the life and legacy of Harry Belafonte, a man who used his talent and his voice to make a difference in the world.

Barack Obama via Twitter: “Harry Belafonte was a barrier-breaking legend who used his platform to lift others up. He lived a good life – transforming the arts while also standing up for civil rights. And he did it all with his signature smile and style. Michelle and I send our love to his wife, kids, and fans.”

Colin Kaepernick via Twitter: “Thank you, Mr. B, for all of your years of mentorship, guidance, & lifetime of activism fighting for a better future for all of us. You will be missed by many, but your memory & impact live on. Rest in Power.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Movements don’t die, because struggle doesn’t die.”

-Harry Belafonte”

NAACP statement: https://naacp.org/articles/naacp-mourns-passing-singer-actor-and-international-activist-harry-belafonte

“We thank him for his dedicated activism and forging a path to a better world. He is remembered by his loving wife, children, grandchildren, and all of the many lives around the world who were touched by his work. Our thoughts and prayers are with all in mourning during this time. May he rest in peace.”

Whoopi Goldberg via The View: “He fought so hard to make sure people had the chances they deserved as Americans.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stephanie Mills via Facebook: “We have lost a true hero, legend, brilliant leader who wasn’t afraid to sacrifice it all for his people. Yes he was more than a actor (sic) and singer. He was a trailblazer and fighter for justice. Mr. #harrybelafonte I will always love you for how you loved us✊🏾✊🏾. Rest Well! Job well done👏🏾👏🏾 “Day-o, day-o

Daylight come and we want go home

Day, is a day, is a day, is a day, is a day, is a day-o

Daylight come and we want go home”

Dr. Bernice King (daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King) via Twitter: “When I was a child, #HarryBelafonte showed up for my family in very compassionate ways. In fact, he paid for the babysitter for me and my siblings. I won’t forget…Rest well, sir.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Ben Chavis, NNPA: The lifelong commitment, courage, global leadership, and legacy of The Honorable Harry Belafonte will always be cherished and remembered by billions of people throughout the world. Belafonte was a gifted, talented and transformative freedom fighter for all of humanity. The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) salutes the memory of Harry Belafonte and recommits to the struggle for freedom, justice and equality that Belafonte so boldly epitomized and embodied.