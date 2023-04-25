Betty Joyce Williams (March 10, 1955 – April 17, 2023)

On April 17,2023 the Lord called one of His servants home from this earthly labor to a glorious reward in Heaven. Betty Joyce Williams was born in Naples, Tx. To Mr. Milo and Birdie Williams, Sr.

She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Williams Chapel Baptist Church by the late Reverend Rogers. Betty graduated from Paul Pewitt High School and received her former education from Jarvis Christian College, Allstate Business College, Eastfield and Dallas Baptist University. When Betty took up residence in Dallas, She worked as an executive secretary for Terminal Cab Company for many years and for Child Protective Services for 30 years where she retired.

Betty Joyce Williams was preceded in death by her parents Milo and Birdie Williams, Sr.; her brothers, Willie Ray, Robert Allen, Ben Jerrell, Milo, Jr, Ennis Joe, Billy Joe, Marshall, Morris Williams and a sister Sadalia Ann Williams-Curry as well as three nephews: Billy, Kenneth, Ronnie, one niece: Alfreda, one great nephew Anthony Ray Williams, Jr. and one great-great nephew John Mitchell, III.

Betty leaves to cherish her memory: Her loving son, Christopher Wayne Williams (Narrecia), granddaughters: Ari and Sali Williams of Oakland California, Daughter: Mary Helen Evans-Moore and children Jereni, Jordan Moore. Brothers: James A. Williams, Sr.(Shelia), Earnest J. Williams (Carol), Sisters: Doris M. Evans (Stan),

Tiny S. Payne-Ross, Sandra El-Amin, Barbra Poindexter( Jimmie). Best Friend from the first grade: Cheryle Moore-Favors, Mother Myrtis Evans whom Betty adored and loved as a Mother, Pal Evans ( Special Friend), Caregiver and special friend: Maishha Lucas. A host of Nieces and Nephews totaling 16, great nieces and nephews 39, and 29 great-great nieces and nephews with many more relatives near and far.

