Obits

Alexander V. Grant (1969 – 2023)

Born March 23, 1969, Alexander “Alex” VanNess Grant, 54, passed away on April 3, 2023 

Preceded in death by Father Charles Grant, Grandparents Allen and Velma Hutcherson, Charles and Violet Grant and Aunts Sharon Lorick and Marsha Ferrell 

Alex is survived by his Mother Rhonda Levister (Bob), Wife Deana Grant, his six children, Cynda, Alexander (AJ), Tamia, Dean, Jah’son (Butta), and Talib (TajG) & 8 Grandchildren. Sister Angel (Terry) and Brothers Lenny (Hannah) and Nakii (Crystal). A host of loving in-laws, nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and lifelong friends who became family.

Alex met his wife and best friend Deana at work in (1999) while working as a payroll associate for Concentra. This was truly a relationship ordained by God. Deana was not only his helpmate, best friend, business partner, but eventually his care giver.

Alex lived with multiple sclerosis for over half of his life. He battled this debilitating disease with amazing strength and bravery. He lived every day with a smile and laughter in his soul not allowing this disease to keep him from loving life. Before M.S. Alex was a great athlete playing baseball at Julia Richmond High School, NY and wrestling for Emporia High School, KS. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching baseball, wrestling, basketball and football especially his Kansas City Chiefs. Even becoming a fan of the Dallas Cowboys but only after the big 3 had retired. He would often say he could not be a fan as long as they were playing.

A proud father, Alex loved to brag on his children and their many accomplishments. They were his greatest joy and strength. He was even prouder of being a grandfather and would show anyone and everyone pictures of his grandbabies.  

Everyone that knew Alex, knew his kind heart, sense of humor and extreme love for his family and friends. A forever storyteller, Alex was always ready to share an entertaining narrative, often ending in laughing to the point of tears. If you knew him, you loved him because of his big heart. Alex and Deana’s home was the refuge for many. In their 20 plus years of marriage they often opened their doors to young people in need. 

