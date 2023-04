A Taste of Ways & Catering serving Soul Food, BBQ Wings, Cajun Seafood and a whole lot more. Their motto is “Tha Goon Wit Tha Spoon.” They serve a full menu that changes every day. You can drive up and pick up to their DeSoto location at 1630 Falcon Dr. Suite 106, or their new place 630 Oriole Blvd. Duncanville. Take Out and Dine-In. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram @atasteofways.

(214) 723-2798 or email: atasteofways@gmail.com Open Tuesday – Saturday 11:30 am-7 pm.