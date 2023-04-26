Superb Woman: Chanel Christoff Davis 

Chanel Christoff Davis is a founding partner of Davis, Davis & Harmon LLC — Sales Tax Experts. Specializing in refund recovery, Chanel has almost 20 years of experience managing client relations and management. For high school she attended McDonogh 35 where she was in the art club and on the yearbook staff. She then graduated from the University of New Orleans with a BS degree in accounting and where she was a member of the National Association of Black Accountants and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She is also an alumni of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program. Chanel hosts a podcast, “Follow the Leader,” featuring dynamic women entrepreneurs, like her, and their journeys to becoming successful in business. She is also being honored as a “2023 Women’s Business Enterprise Star.”
