Ruth Laverne Wells Wyrick Obituary

Ruth Laverne Wells Wyrick was a native Texan who traced her heritage in the Lone Star State back more than four generations. She hailed from Waco, Texas, and attended the segregated A. J. Moore High School with her only brother, Roosevelt Wells. After graduating from Southwestern Christian College (SwCC) in Terrell, she relocated to Dallas where she met and married Ernest “Deacon” Wyrick, also an SwCC alumnus.

She and Deacon had two children, Narleski and Natesha (Shay), who attended private elementary and high schools because Ruth was a firm believer in Christian education. Even in her circles of faith, she was willing to push for change. That led her to enroll Narleski in Dallas Christian School in 1968 as the school’s first Black student. When the school moved out of the city, she joined other parents in establishing Christian Academy of Oak Cliff where she joined the Parent Teacher Organization and the Ladies Auxiliary for Christian Education.

Ruth and Deacon were faithful members of Marsalis Avenue Church of Christ in Oak Cliff. She always found time and energy to devote to the work of the church. A few of those activities included teaching Bible class, volunteering as a youth counselor, and serving as a prayer partner for any member. She also volunteered with Lifeline Chaplaincy through Marsalis, making pillows for hospital patients. She supported her husband in his work as a deacon, elder, and focus leader.

She worked closely with her husband at the National Youth Conference of the churches of Christ and was instrumental in creating the Mr. & Miss National Youth Conference Pageant, one of the most highly regarded activities for youth across the brotherhood.

Ruth was a champion for her alma mater, which is the only historically Black college among the churches of Christ. She was active in the National Alumni Association and the Dallas Alumni Chapter. She was the chief fundraiser for SwCC in Dallas, having raised approximately $1.5 million for the college in the last 25 years through the National Dinner Day and the Little Mr. & Miss SwCC Pageant. She was appointed to the SwCC Board of Trustees in 2006 and served on the Executive Committee. She has won the prestigious SwCC Alumnus of the Year Award three times, more than any other person. In 2012, she was awarded a Doctorate of Humane Letters for her service.

In her spare time, she was actively involved in the community as well as local and state politics. She refused to allow people to say that Christians are not concerned with the outside world. Through her activity and influence, she worked on many historical local campaigns and helped to elevate the political activity of members of the church. During the era of Sunday evening worship services, she would bring candidates of her choice to church to introduce them. Getting her endorsement was key to securing the Black church of Christ voting bloc in Dallas.

Once she began voting, Ruth never missed an election. She served as a Democratic Precinct Chair for 50 years and a Dallas County Election Judge for every municipal, state, and partisan election at South Oak Cliff through 2021. She attended the Texas Democratic Convention from 1980 through 2020.

Ruth served on numerous boards and commissions but was proud to be appointed to the City of Dallas Martin Luther King, Jr. Board by Councilman Al Lipscomb and was appointed as Chair of the MLK Board by Ron Kirk, the first Black mayor of Dallas. She was active in the Dallas Branch of the NAACP and the Progressive Voters League.

As much as Ruth loved her children, she reveled in being a grandmother. Her two oldest grandsons, Ryan and Richard, were raised in California. Shay’s marriage to Victor Cathey gave her three grandsons in Dallas that she would be able to enjoy. She spent as much time as she could with Noah, Caleb, and Luke, taking them to church and community events.

Despite her level of activity in the community, Ruth held a full-time job outside of the home. She had two stints in Dallas Independent School District working consistently from 1986 until her retirement in 2009.

Ruth loved the fellowship of her immediate family and her Christian brothers and sisters. She often joked that she had “perfect attendance” at the SwCC Lectureship, local revivals, and homecomings prior to COVID-19.

During the height of the pandemic, Ruth remained true to herself. She was instrumental in establishing a virtual weekly ladies bible class. She continued to fundraise for SwCC while encouraging others to vote and giving her endorsement to her chosen candidates.

Borrowing from the famous spiritual hymn, her life’s mission simply was to help those she could as long as she could. She would often be heard singing this hymn to family….

“May the works I’ve done speak for me.

May the works (I’ve done) speak for me.

When I’m resting in my grave,

There’s nothing more to be said;

May the works I’ve done

Let it speak for me….”

Her transition to Glory leaves an earthly void for many, but especially for her children Narleski Wyrick and Shay Wyrick Cathey and husband Victor; her grandchildren Ryan, Richard and wife Caitlin, Noah, Caleb and Luke; great-grandson Sebastian; nieces and nephews Peggy Wells Autry and husband Anthony, Frederic Wells and wife Deb, Stacey Wells Young; great nieces Lauren and Lindsay; her beloved Marsalis Avenue Church of Christ and Southwestern Christian College families; and those who seek justice and fairness for all.

A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Marsalis Ave Church of Christ located at 2431 S. Marsalis Avenue in Dallas, and the funeral service will be at 2 p.m.