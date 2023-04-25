Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Wilmer Public Works Director recognized in Dallas County Commissioners Court

Published

WILMER, TX – Public Works Director Wayne McCurley was recognized last month at the Dallas County Commissioners Court by Commissioner John Wiley Price for his outstanding service working alongside others in the area on the Dallas County Inland Port.

McCurley was awarded a 2022 Special Projects Award, Dallas County Inland Port with a nod toward his efforts. He  was recognized by Commissioners Court for “being a faithful valued partner in the County’s endeavor to take utility coordination to the next level. We look forward to many more years of working with Mr. McCurley and the City of Wilmer.”

McCurley played an intricate part in several key Inland Port projects recently including Sunrise Road, Fulghum Road and operating the Pinto Road Pump Station in District 3.

The Public Works Director has been with the City of Wilmer for approximately three (3) years. “It is a great honor to be recognized for the special projects award for Dallas County Inland Port for 2022,” expressed Wayne McCurley, Public Works Director. “It couldn’t have happened without the outstanding and dedicated team members within the City of Wilmer. It an honor to work for this community and strive to improve the beautiful City of Wilmer.

“Under Wayne McCurley’s leadership, the department always strives to offer our residents quality service and with that aim in mind the department continually maintains the city’s parks, streets, sewer system, water system and stormwater maintenance,” said Mayor Sheila Petta. “It is with great pride we congratulate Wayne McCurley for his strong commitment to the City of Wilmer and the Inland Port.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Don lemon Don lemon

News

Anchors Away! Tucker Carlson Out at Fox; Don Lemon Fired from CNN

By Stacy M. BrownNNPA Correspondent Two controversial news anchors at competing cable networks are out of jobs.Fox News has announced it has severed ties...

10 hours ago
Chanel Christoff Davis Chanel Christoff Davis

News

Chanel Christoff Davis, CEO of Davis Davis & Harmon LLC, has been selected among 25 companies to participate in Salesforce’s Black-Owned Business Mentorship Program

North Texas CEO selected for Salesforce second cohort of its Black-Owned Business Mentorship Program, which aims to grow and scale this country's most innovative...

12 hours ago
Clarence Page Clarence Page

Editorial

How Mickey Mouse outwitted Florida’s governor

At the Walt Disney Co., “The Empire Strikes Back” is more than a title of one of its “Star Wars” movies.

2 days ago
Roland Parrish Roland Parrish

News

Roland Parrish Career Planning & Development Center at Fisk

By Earnestine ColeSpecial to I Messenger Media Nashville, TN— When the doors open on the Roland Parrish Career Planning & Development Center Saturday, April...

5 days ago
Advertisement