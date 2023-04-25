Wilmer Public Works Director recognized in Dallas County Commissioners Court

WILMER, TX – Public Works Director Wayne McCurley was recognized last month at the Dallas County Commissioners Court by Commissioner John Wiley Price for his outstanding service working alongside others in the area on the Dallas County Inland Port.

McCurley was awarded a 2022 Special Projects Award, Dallas County Inland Port with a nod toward his efforts. He was recognized by Commissioners Court for “being a faithful valued partner in the County’s endeavor to take utility coordination to the next level. We look forward to many more years of working with Mr. McCurley and the City of Wilmer.”

McCurley played an intricate part in several key Inland Port projects recently including Sunrise Road, Fulghum Road and operating the Pinto Road Pump Station in District 3.

The Public Works Director has been with the City of Wilmer for approximately three (3) years. “It is a great honor to be recognized for the special projects award for Dallas County Inland Port for 2022,” expressed Wayne McCurley, Public Works Director. “It couldn’t have happened without the outstanding and dedicated team members within the City of Wilmer. It an honor to work for this community and strive to improve the beautiful City of Wilmer.

“Under Wayne McCurley’s leadership, the department always strives to offer our residents quality service and with that aim in mind the department continually maintains the city’s parks, streets, sewer system, water system and stormwater maintenance,” said Mayor Sheila Petta. “It is with great pride we congratulate Wayne McCurley for his strong commitment to the City of Wilmer and the Inland Port.”

