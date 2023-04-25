Audra Taylor

Born on May 18, 1975 in Fort Worth, Texas to John E. Taylor and Diane Compton-Fowler. During her early years she attended Dunbar High School then Ogle Beauty College. Following High School she was tremendously blessed to be hired by EyeMasters Optical Shop, Walmart Vision Center and America’s Best Eye Center.

She was raised in the nurture and admonition of the Lord. She sang in the sunshine band and youth choir at Holy Tabernacle C.O.G.I.C. where she confessed a saving hope in Jesus Christ. In 2004 she joined Newlife Worship Center where she served as a praise and worship leader until her health failed.

On Tuesday, April 11, 2023, Audra Recheal Taylor surrendered to the call of her Lord and Savior and transitioned from earth to glory.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; Mary Taylor, Monroe Compton Sr. and Tessie L. Compton.

Those left to cherish her memories are: her beloved parents John E. Taylor (Sonya), Diane Compton-Fower (Darris), Sisters; Monique D. Taylor, Saquishia S. Williams (Steven), Shannel F. Willis (Rico), Tempest A. Fowler, Brothers; Darris E. Fowler Jr. (Crystal) Cyrus Fowler, Nephews; Arion G. Taylor, Kraig L. Tatum and Jonathan D. Taylor; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

