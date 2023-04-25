Henrietta Gowans (March 14, 1942 – April 2, 2023)

On March 14, 1942, our mother Henrietta Gowans was born in Corsicana, TX to Henry (Pig) Crawford and Lula Mae Wright. On April 2, 2023, at 4:12pm Henrietta left her earthly home to be present with our heavenly father.

She leaves behind 4 children, Rita Gowans, Nita Coleman (Husband Lawrence Coleman II), Rogers Gowans Jr. and Marsha Gowans. Four grandchildren, Kamesha Hurd (Husband Travis Hurd),Rakeina Coleman, Gabriel Hodges, Lawrence Coleman III. and 6 great grandchildren: Kamaiyah Hurd, Trakiyah Hurd, Nya Thomas, Mark Jace Hodge, Gabriel Hodge Jr, and Gabriella Hodge and She leaves behind 5 siblings: Gwendolyn Davis, Joan Jones (Fredrick), Bobby Crawford, Henry Crawford, Stephen Crawford, Stepmother: Annie Crawford and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends who all loved her.,