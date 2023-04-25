Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Henrietta Gowans (March 14, 1942 – April 2, 2023)

Published

Henrietta Gowans

On March 14, 1942, our mother Henrietta Gowans was born in Corsicana, TX to Henry (Pig) Crawford and Lula Mae Wright. On April 2, 2023, at 4:12pm Henrietta left her earthly home to be present with our heavenly father.

She leaves behind 4 children, Rita Gowans, Nita Coleman (Husband Lawrence Coleman II), Rogers Gowans Jr. and Marsha Gowans. Four grandchildren, Kamesha Hurd (Husband Travis Hurd),Rakeina Coleman, Gabriel Hodges, Lawrence Coleman III. and 6 great grandchildren: Kamaiyah Hurd, Trakiyah Hurd, Nya Thomas, Mark Jace Hodge, Gabriel Hodge Jr, and Gabriella Hodge and She leaves behind 5 siblings: Gwendolyn Davis, Joan Jones (Fredrick), Bobby Crawford, Henry Crawford, Stephen Crawford, Stepmother: Annie Crawford and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends who all loved her., 

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Charles Junior Williams Charles Junior Williams

Obits

CHARLES JUNIOR WILLIAMS (June 9, 1964 — April 19, 2023)

Charles Junior Williams was born on June 9, 1964 to Charles E. Williams and Vera B. Williams. Charles was the only son of this...

9 hours ago
Betty Joyce Williams Betty Joyce Williams

Obits

Betty Joyce Williams (March 10, 1955 – April 17, 2023)

On April 17,2023 the Lord called one of His servants home from this earthly labor to a glorious reward in Heaven.  Betty Joyce Williams was...

10 hours ago
Alexander V. Grant Alexander V. Grant

Obits

Alexander V. Grant (1969 – 2023)

Born March 23, 1969, Alexander “Alex” VanNess Grant, 54, passed away on April 3, 2023  Preceded in death by Father Charles Grant, Grandparents Allen...

10 hours ago
Ruth Laverne Wells Wyrick Ruth Laverne Wells Wyrick

Obits

Ruth Laverne Wells Wyrick Obituary

Ruth Laverne Wells Wyrick was a native Texan who traced her heritage in the Lone Star State back more than four generations. She hailed...

11 hours ago
Advertisement