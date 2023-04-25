Chanel Christoff Davis, CEO of Davis Davis & Harmon LLC, has been selected among 25 companies to participate in Salesforce’s Black-Owned Business Mentorship Program

Dallas, TX 75234 — Salesforce announces Chanel Christoff Davis, CEO of Davis Davis & Harmon LLC – Sales Tax Experts, has been selected to participate in its Black-Owned Business Mentorship Program. Davis Davis & Harmon LLC (DDH) is a sales/use tax consulting firm headquartered in Dallas, Texas. DDH provides a broad range of sales/use tax services nationwide and in Canada. Services include refund recovery, audit defense, training, and legal research.

Salesforce recently kicked off the second year of a mentorship program that provides 25 Black-owned business founders with sponsorship, education, and networking opportunities to help grow and develop their businesses.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to focus on the growth and expansion of my business through the mentorship of Salesforce and its executives. 2023 started off with a bang,” says CEO Chanel Christoff Davis.

The year-long mentorship program pairs each mentee with a Salesforce mentor and VP-level sponsor/advocate who aligns with their development goals.

Over the next year, mentees will attend quarterly sessions taught by university professors on topics like business strategy pivots, marketing in turbulent times, and talent optimization.

Mentees will also have an opportunity to learn from some of Salesforce’s largest customers, partners, and suppliers during monthly meet-and-greet sessions.

“I’m excited to be launching the second class of our mentorship program as we continue to work to drive inclusive business practices and empower businesses owned by people of color to help close the wealth gap and advance racial equality,” said Jennifer Browne, Chief Procurement Officer, Salesforce. “Since launching the Racial Equality and Justice Task Force, I’m proud that we have exceeded $100 million in spending with Black-owned businesses, meeting our 2023 goal early.”

About Salesforce

At Salesforce, Equality is one of our highest values, and we are committed to driving racial equality throughout our communities and workplace. To move these initiatives forward with urgency and care, we assembled a Racial Equality and Justice task force in 2020 dedicated to taking action across four pillars of purchasing, people, philanthropy, and policy. The Racial Equality and Justice task force works to effect systemic change in communities by driving inclusive business practices, investing resources, empowering minority-led organizations, cultivating partnerships, designing technology with everyone in mind, and advocating for policies for racial equality. With this in mind, we’ve been working hard to empower minority-owned businesses to help close the wealth gap and advance racial equality. Now in its second year, the Salesforce Black-Owned Business Mentorship Program will continue to invest in black-owned businesses by providing 25 companies with sponsorship, education, and networking opportunities to help grow and develop their businesses.

Learn more about Salesforce’s Supplier Diversity Program here and our commitment to Racial Justice and Equality here .

About DDH

Davis Davis & Harmon LLC (DDH) is an award-winning tier-one woman and minority-owned sales tax consulting firm with a unique focus on transaction tax advocacy throughout the United States and Canada. We service global multinational corporations by delivering innovative tax solutions that return money to our client’s bottom line. As sales tax experts, the firm provides a broad range of sales/use tax services, including audit defense, audit representation, refunds, training, research, and avoidance strategy planning. We know sales tax law, how to interpret it, and how to advocate for our clients. DDH’s core business principle is “We Create Peace of Mind.” To learn more about DDH, visit ddhtax.com

