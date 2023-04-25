Superb Woman: Doxie McCoy

Doxie McCoy

Doxie McCoy is a long-time award-winning journalist and media professional who is currently in the D.C. Office of the People’s Counsel as a Senior Communications Professional. . She has enjoyed stints at BET and also worked in the office of the Mayor of DC. She studied at the Columbia School of Journalism and Boston College; and also attended Ursuline Academy. She also worked as a press secretary in campaigns, as communications director for the U.S. House of Representatives, executive producer at Radio One. She is a high-powered and well-respected public relations expert communicator and writer. A proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the National Association of Black Journalists; Doxie is a consummate professional with a dynamic personality and a level of professionalism that is unparalleled.