Superb Woman: Doxie McCoy

Doxie McCoy is a long-time award-winning journalist and media professional who is currently in the D.C. Office of the People’s Counsel as a Senior Communications Professional. . She has enjoyed stints at BET and also worked in the office of the Mayor of DC. She studied at the Columbia School of Journalism and Boston College; and also attended Ursuline Academy. She also worked as a press secretary in campaigns, as communications director for the U.S. House of Representatives, executive producer at Radio One. She is a high-powered and well-respected public relations expert communicator and writer. A proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the National Association of Black Journalists; Doxie is a consummate professional with a dynamic personality and a level of professionalism that is unparalleled.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Hailing from Jackson, MI, Andrea Robinson is a graduate of Prentiss High School.She also works as a Media Specialist in the U.S. Census Bureau...
Superb Woman
Dana James is an award-winning writer and journalist. The former Des Moines Register reporter and founder/publisher of the Black Iowa News was born and...
Superb Woman
Reginalea “Reggi” Sturns-Kemp is a creative director, entrepreneur and advocate. The Creative Director and Designer at A Claim Design and Development, Reggi is a...
Superb Woman
Ayona Anderson is the founder and CEO of EJP Marketing, a Millennial-led Dallas marketing & PR consulting firm. Previously she was an Account Supervisor at Cohn...