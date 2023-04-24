Senator Feinstein’s Retirement and The Governor’s Appointment

Dr. John E. Warren, Publisher, The San Diego Voice & Viewpoint

California Senator Dianne Feinstein has had a long and distinguished career. She has done much for the State of California and the nation as a United States Senator, but at the age of 89, with issues of health and the uncertainty of when she might return to a Senate much in need of every vote from the State of California, it is time for Senator Feinstein to join her former distinguished colleague, Barbara Boxer, in retirement. Senator Boxer herself has also said it’s time for her colleague to step aside and allow an appointment by the Governor to fill the remainder of her term rather than have Republicans hold hostage her seat on the Senate Judiciary Committee in an effort to get Kyrsten Sinema appointed to that position. Let us remember that Senator Sinema switched from Democrat to Independent after the 2022 election gave Democrats an additional vote. It had become necessary for Vice President Harris to be the tie breaker in an evenly divided Senate.

Having given the reasons that Senator Feinstein should retire now, let us address the issue of who should be appointed to take her seat for the balance of her term.

Governor Newsom should appoint Congresswoman Barbara Lee to the U.S. Senate to fill that position. Congresswoman Lee should have been appointed to fill the remainder of Vice President Harris’ term instead of Senator Padilla, who not only filled the balance of Vice President Harris’ term, but also got elected to a full term in the 2022 election. Congresswoman Lee is well qualified for the position, having served this state in both the Assembly and the State Senate. She replaced the late Congressman Ron Dellums from Oakland, California for whom she worked as Chief of Staff during his years in Congress.

The appointment of Congresswoman Lee will reaffirm the Governor’s commitment and appreciation of the Back female vote, which has been so supportive of him through all his challenges. Congresswoman Lee should then be able to run for a full term of her own in the next election, just as Senator Padilla did, regardless of who else is running.

Senator Feinstein, please retire. Governor Newsom, please appoint Congresswoman Barbara Lee to fill the remainder of her term.