William Young (November 23, 1947 – April 5, 2023)

William Richard Young was born November 23, 1947 to LeRoy and Willie Pearl Young in Dallas, Texas.

William Richard loved God!

Richard was greeted in Eternal Rest by both parents, LeRoy and Willie Pearl, (3) sisters: Mary Bowman, Gloria Jean Young and Betty Love, (1) brother Hosea Young, and son Delone.

William leaves to cherish his memories his wife Vickie Young; (2) daughters: Shorty of Atlanta Georgia and Alexander Young of Dallas, brother David Young (Maggie); mother-in-law Betty Johnson; one granddaughter and a host of nieces and nephews great and small and a host of other family and friends.

