James S. Fails (January 21, 1941 – April 5, 2023)

Obituary for James S. Fails

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of James “Butch” Sampson Fails, on April 5, 2023 in Fort Worth, TX. He was 82 years old.

James Sampson Fails was born on January 21, 1941 in Taylor, TX. He had a strong work ethic and proudly served this country in the United States Air Force for 21 years. Some of his greatest accomplishments occurred during his time of service in the United States Air Force. He retired honorably as a Master Sergeant where he served as an Aircraft and Jet Engine Technician for many years before ending his active duty military career as an Aircraft Propulsion Superintendent.

In his civilian life, Butch continued working on aircraft as an Airplane Mechanic while working at Lockheed, a global security and aerospace company, for 13 years. In addition, he also owned his own AC/Heating company where he was often praised for his technical expertise and attention to detail. In his free time, after retiring, he enjoyed fishing, cooking, and barbecuing on the grill.

Butch will be missed immensely. His immediate family, “bonus” family, and friends love him and will cherish all of the precious memories with him.

A public “Celebration of Life” with military honors will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023. The service will start promptly at 9:00am. The location is below:

DFW National Cemetery

2000 Mountain Creek Parkway

Dallas, TX 75211

Lane 4

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Heart Association in memory of James “Butch” Sampson Fails.