Myrtle Clark (February 4, 1928 – April 7, 2023)

Myrtle Clark was born February 4, 1928 to David and Emmanette Rhodes. She attended school in Marshall, Texas. She later married Simon Clark and to this union 14 kids were born.

Her husband Simon Clark, son Joe Clark, daughters: Myrtle Irene Clark, Ruby Clark, Georgia Clark, Jessie Clark, Virginia Clark, her parents, brothers: Nathaniel Rhodes and Rosevelt Rhodes, sisters: Paulene Rhodes, Fannie Bell Rhodes, Verdell Rhodes all preceded her in death.

Myrtle leaves behind to cherish her memories children: Nathaniel Clark, Herman Clark, Mary Clark, Charles Clark, Bobby Ray Clark, Simon Clark, Mack Clark and Henry Clark; grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.