Black Business Spotlight: Smoke-A-Holics BBQ

Smoke-A-Holics BBQ is owned by Derrick Walker the pitmaster. Smoke-A-Holics opened in 2019. Derrick was doing pop-ups before it was cool, now he has a restaurant in the Hillside Park area of Fort Worth. He serves what is described as a Tex-Soul menu, among them there is moist brisket with a peppery bark and tender pork ribs. Check out the menu there are more meats and plenty of veggies and sweets for your sweet tooth. Open Wed-Sat 11 am till sold out, Turkey Leg Tuesday 11 am-3 pm, Closed Sun & Mon.

1417 Evans Ave. Ft. Worth 817-386-5658