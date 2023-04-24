Superb Woman: Andrea Robinson

Hailing from Jackson, MI, Andrea Robinson is a graduate of Prentiss High School.
She also works as a Media Specialist in the U.S. Census Bureau and Region Information Officer at Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. She studied Strategic Public Relations at George Washington University. A former Area Director at Toastmasters District 47 in South Florida and The Bahamas, Andrea was an award-winning reporter and editor for the Miami Herald for 20 years. She is a proud graduate of Jackson State University with a Degree in Mass Communication. She received a Masters Degree in public relations at the University of Southern Mississippi and studied strategic public relations at George Washington University. Also she is the former District Newsletter Editor at Toastmasters International District 47.
