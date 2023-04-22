Remembering Dino

Robert LeRoy “Dino” Linnear’s journey began on May 5, 1942 in McDade, Louisiana to John and Francis Linnear. He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters and five brothers. He grew up in Sibley, Louisiana and was bused to Minden, Louisiana, where he received his elementary education at J. L. Jones Elementary and high school at Webster High. In high school, he was a star athlete, where it is recorded that he was one the best “centers” the football team has ever had! He was a graduate of the Class of 1962. On June 25, 1962, Dino enlisted for three years in the U. S. Army. He was stationed in Key West, Florida, Ft. Sill, Oklahoma and Korea. While in the Army, he was a radio teletype operator, marksman with the M1 rifle, sharpshooter with the M1 and M14 rifles, and received a Good Conduct Medal. Before being honorably discharged on June 24, 1965, he married the love of his life, Mittie Mae “Dimples” Frazier on November 8, 1964. To this union, two children were born.

Dino accepted Christ at an early age and united with the King Solomon Baptist Church in Sibley, Louisiana, under the pastoral guidance of late Reverend J. J. Jacobs and was ordained as a Deacon there. He later moved to Dallas, Texas where he became a member of Carver Heights Baptist Church, under the leadership of Reverend Tyler Carter. After 13 years of faithful service at Carver Heights, he united with Metropolitan Baptist Church of Dallas, under the leadership of the late Dr. George W. Payne, Sr. and currently, Pastor Chris J. Evans. He faithfully served as a Deacon, an intricate part of the Male Chorus Ministry, regularly attended Sunday School and even served as VBS Director. In September 2018, he was selected “Man of the Year” at Metropolitan for his faithful service to the church and community.

Dino always worked hard to take care of his family. In 1966, he was apprenticed as a jeweler at Sterling Jewelry and later worked for Linz and Zales until he opened his own business, Dino’s Jewelry. He was self-employed until his eyesight began to fail. He later worked and retired from the Security field, working many years for Levier and Wackenhut Security companies.

Dino was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 58 years, Mittie Linnear; two children, Yolanda Linnear and Kerry Linnear; grandchildren, Cheri Linnear, Colby Malone and Kierra Bell-Linnear; two great grandchildren, Colby Malone, Jr. and Charish Malone; sister, Hattie Linnear-Cannon; three brothers, Archie Linnear (Karen), Herman Linnear (Betty) and Eugene Linnear (Rose) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and a great group of friends. The course of Dino’s pilgrimage was destined April 8, 2023.

