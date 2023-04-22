Darrick was born september 5, 1968 to kent and erna clark, in detroit michigan. During the mid 1980’s darrick and his brother nick came to dallas, texas to live with their aunt ernestine broadway for the summer.

Nick decided to return to detroit but not darrick. The weather changed his mind and this became his new home. For those of you from dallas who know the area he would walk all the way from marsalis to kiest park to play basketball everyday until he was told that there was a gym right up the street at beckley saner and there he went.

Darrick worked several different jobs until his health would’nt let him and then he found a love for cards and billiards and the rest is history. He claimed he got it from his granny and aunties. He was great at that for sure, many of you all here learned that first hand.

During his younger days he met tonya and two sons were born chris and courtney. Sadly, courtney preceeded him in death. Years later he met dina and keyone was born. During that time, he met debbie and the rest is history, they were together for over thirty years.

Darrick leaves behind to cherish in his memory: mother-erna williams, sons-chris and keyone, one grandduaghter-kari, two grandsons-caide and aden, brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles, lot of counsins and friends.

Most of all his companion debbie who misses him much-rest easy my love.

Remember this was all in gods plan for you, nick and courtney to meet again. We are weak for now but in time we will be strong again.