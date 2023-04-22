Annie Lois Thomas Lee was born to Charlie Louis Thomas and Arko Dews Thomas in Smith County, Texas. She received Jesus as her savior at the age of 14.

Education and Career

Annie graduated in the Top 10 percent of her class from Emmett Scott High School in Tyler, Texas at the age of 16. She matriculated as a Texas College student and was hired as an Adjunct Professor and Lab Tech. Texas College is a private, historically black Christian Methodist Episcopal establishment. Annie Lois Thomas earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Texas College within four years at age 20.

In 1962, Annie L. Thomas was certified by the State of Texas as a secondary school teacher in both Chemistry and Biology. She continued teaching on the collegiate level for another year since she was initially too young to teach within the public schools.

She taught within the Pittsburg Independent School District as she earned her Master of Science degree from East Texas State University in 1964. ETSU is now Texas University A&M at Commerce. Annie Lois Thomas Lee earned her Master of Education from Stephen F. Austin University. She was formally recognized by the State of Texas for advanced public school education credentials. She became a licensed Counselor in 1974; Supervisor in 1980; Mid-Management Administrator in 1981; and Superintendent in 1982.

Texas Education Agency announcements from year 2005 show, “The Wilmer-Hutchins Independent School District board also named Annie Lee the new superintendent. The educator once served as the district’s former interim superintendent and was an assistant superintendent to former Superintendent Charles Matthews.”

Love, Family, and the Church

Mrs. Lee’s career never superseded family. Annie Lois Thomas, met and married traveling Evangelist Reverend Billy G. Lee, Sr.. They legally wed in 1966.

Reverend and First Lady Lee moved to Dallas. They established the Westerfield Christian Center at four separate locations (1969 to 1975) before becoming the co-founders of the Charisma Church at 1717 Ariel Drive in Dallas, Texas (1975 to present). The church remains a pillar in the Oak Cliff community.

Mrs. Lee was a compassionate and committed servant of the Lord.

She fulfilled every role in the church. As a musician, she played the piano, organ, tambourine, drums, percussions, and sang. All administrative functions were handled by Mrs. Lee. She was always active in the training of ministers, praying for the saints, and consummately supporting her husband Rev. Billy G. Lee, Sr.. Expansion prompted her to delegate duties to other ministers, elders, and volunteers. Annie T. Lee had been licensed as an Evangelist by the COGIC Church of God in Christ since 1990.

What We Remember Most

Congregants most admired First Lady Annie T. Lee, for the following:

♣ “The Claw,” a term of endearment that referenced Mrs. Lee’s method of the laying on of hands as she prayed for individuals

♣ “Her fashion sense,” she accomplished all with make-up, heels, rhinestones, and diamonds

♣ “Her knowledge of the Holy Ghost,”

♣ “Her loyalty to family,” especially to her groom of 57 years, daughter, grandson, and extended family

♣ “Her faith,” Mrs. Lee was hyper-focused on the Body of Christ and doing the work of the Lord

♣ Her favorite statement was, “Ain’t no party like a Holy Ghost party, because a Holy Ghost party don’t stop.”

On Tuesday, April 11, 2023, First Lady Annie Lois Thomas Lee entered into her eternal home of Glory. She was welcomed by her parents; brothers, Billy Seaton, Sr. and Donald Lee McClendon and sister, Eunice “Jane” Seaton Taylor.

She Leaves to Mourn

Mrs. Annie Lois Thomas Lee leaves to mourn her beloved husband, Reverend Billy G. Lee, Sr.; daughter, Dr. Caroline M. Lee; grandson honor roll student, Thomas H. Lee-Little; sister, Clarette Thomas; the Charisma Church family and a host of nephews, nieces, family, friends, Mrs. Daisy Thompson, and professional colleagues.