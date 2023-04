Catfish Smith is Fried Seafood Heaven serving real Catfish not Swai. You’ll Catfish Smith in Sunny South Dallas. They have served the community since 1971. Carlo G. is the owner, and he hails from Louisiana and Catfish is what he was raised on, and he brough it to Sunny South Dallas. Order on line, call it in, or pull up at Catfish Smith’s 4620 S LAMAR ST. (214)-428-4407

https://www.catfishsmithdtx.com/ Open Mon-Wed 11 am – 2am, Thu 11 am – 1 am, Fri & Sat 11 am – 3 am, Sun 11 am – 10 pm.