Superb Woman: DANA JAMES 

Dana James is an award-winning writer and journalist. The former Des Moines Register reporter and founder/publisher of the Black Iowa News was born and raised in Des Moines. Dana earned a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from Grand View University. A member of Black News Link and Black Headline News, Dana is the host of the podcast, 2 Black Women, Coffee & Conversations. A strong advocate for journalistic excellence and integrity, Dana works tirelessly to cover Black Iowa and the world!