Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: DANA JAMES 

Published

Dana James

Dana James is an award-winning writer and journalist. The former Des Moines Register reporter and founder/publisher of the Black Iowa News was born and raised in Des Moines. Dana earned a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from Grand View University. A member of Black News Link and Black Headline News, Dana is the host of the podcast, 2 Black Women, Coffee & Conversations. A strong advocate for journalistic excellence and integrity, Dana works tirelessly to cover Black Iowa and the world!

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Andrea Robinson Andrea Robinson

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Andrea Robinson

Hailing from Jackson, MI, Andrea Robinson is a graduate of Prentiss High School.She also works as a Media Specialist in the U.S. Census Bureau...

3 hours ago
Reginalea Reggi Sturns-Kemp Reginalea Reggi Sturns-Kemp

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Reginalea “Raggi” Sturns-Kemp

Reginalea “Reggi” Sturns-Kemp is a creative director, entrepreneur and advocate. The Creative Director and Designer at A Claim Design and Development, Reggi is a...

2 days ago
Ayona Ayona

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Ayona Anderson

Ayona Anderson is the founder and CEO of EJP Marketing, a Millennial-led Dallas marketing & PR consulting firm. Previously she was an Account Supervisor at Cohn...

3 days ago
Paula Barre Jarmon Paula Barre Jarmon

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Paula Barre Jarmon

Paula Barre Jaron hails from Tulsa, OK.  She’s a transformative leader who is passionate about health equity. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority,  Paula received...

4 days ago
Advertisement