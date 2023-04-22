Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business Spotlight: 2 Neighbor’s Hot Chicken

Published

2 Neighbor's Hot Chicken
2 Neighbor’s Hot Chicken

2 Neighbor’s Hot Chicken is a Nashville Style Hot Chicken eatery. A hidden gem, nestled inside the Grow DeSoto Market Place, with sandwiches made to order with your choice of spices. 2 Neighbor’s provides catering for many events including birthdays, corporate events and business meeting, weddings, bachelor and bachelorette parties and more. The catering menu features many of the local favorites including their famous Chicken and Catfish Baskets. Visit the website where you can order online.

Open Wed-Sat 11:30 am – 7 pm. at 324 E. Belt Line Rd. DeSoto,
972-400-8970 https://2neighborshotchicken.com/

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Kool Kone’s, L.L.C.  Kool Kone’s, L.L.C. 

Spotlight Story

Black Business Spotlight: Kool Kone’s, L.L.C. 

Kool Kone’s is a shaved ice and treats store in Duncanville serving a new shaved ice adventure with quality service all summer long and...

3 days ago
Dallas Grit Fitness Dallas Grit Fitness

Spotlight Story

Black Business Spotlight: Dallas Grit Fitness

Grit was founded by Brittani Rettig in 2015. Grit is an empowering fitness concept based on her belief that mental grit, or “passion and...

4 days ago
Koffee Day Spa Koffee Day Spa

Spotlight Story

Black Business Spotlight: Koffee Day Spa

Relaxation and beauty is now an affordable luxury at Koffee Day Spa its swank and has a boutique in downtown Dallas. Koffee Day Spa...

5 days ago
BPolished Beauty Supply  BPolished Beauty Supply 

Spotlight Story

Black Business Spotlight: BPolished Beauty Supply 

BPolished Beauty Supply, and Black owned and operated store located in the heart of Addison, TX . Their mission is to provide an array...

6 days ago
Advertisement