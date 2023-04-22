Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Reginalea “Raggi” Sturns-Kemp

Published

Reginalea Reggi Sturns-Kemp
Reginalea Reggi Sturns-Kemp

Reginalea “Reggi” Sturns-Kemp is a creative director, entrepreneur and advocate. The Creative Director and Designer at A Claim Design and Development, Reggi is a native of Fort Worth and attended Everman High School. A Clark Atlanta University alum, she also studied interior design at the University of Oklahoma; receiving Bachelor’s degrees from both. Forever stylish, confident, committed and the epitome of excellence, Reggi is also a servant leader. Equipped with multiple certifications, she has won numerous awards and been recognized for her work internationally. She has served United Way of Tarrant County. She is an alumni of Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Businesses (10kSB), Women’s President Organization, Leadership Fort Worth, United Way Special Allocations Committee on Homelessness, American Society of Interior Designers, the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Chamber of Commerce-Huntsville, Ala., and the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce.

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

DANA JAMES DANA JAMES

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: DANA JAMES 

Dana James is an award-winning writer and journalist. The former Des Moines Register reporter and founder/publisher of the Black Iowa News was born and...

11 hours ago
Ayona Ayona

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Ayona Anderson

Ayona Anderson is the founder and CEO of EJP Marketing, a Millennial-led Dallas marketing & PR consulting firm. Previously she was an Account Supervisor at Cohn...

2 days ago
Paula Barre Jarmon Paula Barre Jarmon

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Paula Barre Jarmon

Paula Barre Jaron hails from Tulsa, OK.  She’s a transformative leader who is passionate about health equity. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority,  Paula received...

3 days ago
Rochelle Owens Rochelle Owens

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Rochelle Owens

Rochelle Owens is a Transitional Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor committed to helping others realize their potential. She is also a Sales Director of her Mary...

4 days ago
Advertisement