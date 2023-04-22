Superb Woman: Reginalea “Raggi” Sturns-Kemp

Reginalea “Reggi” Sturns-Kemp is a creative director, entrepreneur and advocate. The Creative Director and Designer at A Claim Design and Development, Reggi is a native of Fort Worth and attended Everman High School. A Clark Atlanta University alum, she also studied interior design at the University of Oklahoma; receiving Bachelor’s degrees from both. Forever stylish, confident, committed and the epitome of excellence, Reggi is also a servant leader. Equipped with multiple certifications, she has won numerous awards and been recognized for her work internationally. She has served United Way of Tarrant County. She is an alumni of Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Businesses (10kSB), Women’s President Organization, Leadership Fort Worth, United Way Special Allocations Committee on Homelessness, American Society of Interior Designers, the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Chamber of Commerce-Huntsville, Ala., and the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce.
