BLACK CARD: If The Common Sense Does Not Make Good Sense,Then You Are Left With Nonsense

WE CANNOT ALLOW THEIR NOISE TO WIN OVER OUR SILENCE!

Have you ever heard the common-sense statement spoken many times in our homes, back porches and chairs? I know you have heard many a grandmother (Big Mama) say, “Chile you just don’t have no common sense.”

I have heard others tell me that they were filled with anxiety when they were told they had no common sense at all!

I have a challenge for you.

François-Marie Arouet, better known by his nom de plume “Voltaire, was an 18th century French Enlightenment writer, historian and philosopher, famous for his wit and his advocacy of freedom of speech. One of his most popular quotes is the beautifully simple: “Common sense is not so common.”

My grandmother, Lucille “Big Mama” Allen, filled her three sons, three daughters, 16 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren, 38 great-great grandchildren, seven great-great-great grandchildren, along with a host of nieces, nephews, and bonus family members with strong Bible-based logic that resonates with today’s current events.

This time this common-sense logic resonates from the mother of a trusted colleague and a notable servant leader.

If common sense does not make good sense, then you are left with nonsense as was also spoken to the powerhouse attorney, Leon Carter; by his mother Emma Lee Carter.

Leon was awarded Trial Lawyer of the Year by the Dallas Bar Association. He has been a fixture of the Dallas trial bar for three decades. After beginning his law career as an assistant attorney general, and later an assistant district attorney, Carter became a partner in litigation at Jackson Walker in Dallas.

He ultimately founded his own firm, merged with another, and later founded his current firm, now known as Carter Arnett. Carter has tried more than 100 jury cases at the state and federal level. Carter is a Carthage native, who earned his Bachelor of Arts in history from ETBC, then his law degree at Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University in 1986.

I was surprised to hear him credit his mother’s statement as a deep contribution to his amazing career journey.

So, what does it mean?

If the common sense does not make good sense, then you are left with nonsense!

Biblical researcher David Cooper, C (1886-1965) said, When the plain sense of Scripture makes common sense, seek no other sense; therefore, take every word at its primary, ordinary, usual, literal meaning unless the facts of the immediate context, studied in the light of related passages and axiomatic and fundamental truths, indicate clearly otherwise.”

In summary, When the plain sense of Scripture makes common sense, seek no other sense, lest it result in nonsense. Brother Carter went on to say that his phenomenal wins are attributed to doing the basic and clear work necessary to prepare to bring faith, consistency and clarity to have the best and most effective courtroom advocacy in the country.

One of our mutual colleagues, Dr. Phil, said. “Carter is consistent and he forms a relationship with his clients to tell their story in a passionate way that builds trust.”

His colleagues and opponents have said he is reliable, trusting and has the ability to use his God given spirit to connect to the common story of the people he serves.

Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price took from Oliver Wendell Holmes quotes, “It does not make a difference where you are standing, it is where you are going.

Price says Carter knows where he is going. Carter is a roadmap for common sense.

Thanks, Big Mama Carter! Thank you, Leon, for showing what common sense is made of!

Now readers, can you make this combatant noise in our community fall to its knees by engaging a loud movement to bring our common sense to the forefront – The steps are a) Give your best, b) Tell the truth and C) Be a credit to the community you serve.

Email me at the paper if you take the challenge! terryallenpr@gmail.com

Terry Allen is an NABJ award-winning Journalist, DEI expert, PR professional and founder of the charity – City Men Cook and Dallas Chapter President of NBPRS.org