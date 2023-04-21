Superb Woman: Ayona Anderson

Ayona Anderson is the founder and CEO of EJP Marketing, a Millennial-led Dallas marketing & PR consulting firm. Previously she was an Account Supervisor at Cohn & Wolfe, Social Media Advisor at ExxonMobil and Senior Account Executive at The Axis Agency. She has served on the Press Club of Dallas board, as a marketing mentor at Yvonne A Ewell Townview Magnet Center, Board member of D/FW Urban League Young Professionals and UNT-NABJ Chapter. She is a member of VisitDallas, Dallas Women’s Foundation – XIX Society, American Marketing Association, and DISD’s Community Relations Committee. Ayona received her BA Degree in Communication, Public Relations from UTA, where she was also a member of PRSA. She is also a Digital Marketing Certified Associate from Simplilearn and Market Motive.
