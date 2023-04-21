Connect with us

News

Dallas County Democratic Party Chair Kristy Noble Announces Departure

Published

The Dallas County Democratic Party (DCDP) today officially announced the upcoming departure of Chair Kristy Noble.

In the past two years, Noble has delivered on campaign promises to rebound our Party financially, grow our donor base, and expand our programs to turnout more votes in the general election. Under her leadership and with the assistance of staff, CEC members, donors, and volunteers, we raised $1.7 million to fund voter outreach programs year-round, produced transparent budgets, and implemented a new executive committee structure to streamline Party operations.

Noble and Vice Chair Kardal Coleman pledged to transform the DCDP into an inclusive organization that focuses on transparency and results, and are proud to have assembled the most diverse team in our history—including disabled, veteran, Black, Hispanic, White, gay, straight, trans, English-speaking, Spanish-speaking, young and young at heart Democrats.

The Rising Together Coordinated Campaign, executed by Noble and Coleman, in November 2022, flipped three county seats and nearly 90 precincts red to blue, resulting in a Dallas County government that’s nearly all Democratic and more reflective of our county.

The work of the Party is left in the steady hands of our professional and dedicated staff. They will continue to work to win because our lives and well-being are on the line.


Dallas County Democratic Party Chair Kristy Noble issued the following statement:

“Steering the Dallas County Democratic Party in the right direction is one of my greatest accomplishments, and I’m grateful to Vice Chair Kardal Coleman, the precinct chairs, donors, activists, and allies who have worked together and allowed me to leave our Party as the most transparent, accountable, inclusive, unified, and financially stable Party we have ever seen. I look forward to supporting our next chair, who I am confident will maintain our Party’s strength, as we all work together to elect Democrats up and down the ballot!”

Dallas County Democratic Party Vice Chair Kardal Coleman issued the following statement:
“Kristy has been a friend and partner from the first day of our unprecedented ‘Listening Tour’ in the summer of 2021 to today. We have transformed the DCDP into a Party for ALL. I look forward to continuing this important work.”

