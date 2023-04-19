Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Norris E. Calhoun (October 11, 1960 – April 6, 2023)

Published

Norris E. Calhoun. -Paradise-

Norris Edwin Calhoun was born in Dallas, TX. George Willis Calhoun and Willie Mae Calhoun.

He attended D.I.S.D., graduated from South Oak Cliff in 1979.

He became a member of Every Cedar Baptist Church at a very young age. He loved dressing up and going to church, he loved sports, children, and the outdoors. He loved to dance.

Worked at ProLine until he became disabled.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Willie Calhoun: Brother, Jerry L. Howard: and Sisters; Wanda, Jan and Fran Howard: and Nephew, Ellins G. Morrow (Jay Baby).

ADVERTISEMENT

He leaves to cherish his memories his Sisters; Pamela Morrow and Reba Calhoun: Brothers; Samuel Howard and Robby Calhoun: Son; Norris C. Bonner: Daughter, Takeisha Chapple: and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. 

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Prince Rogers Nelson Prince Rogers Nelson

Obits

Prince Rogers Nelson (6-7-1958 – 4-21-2016)

Prince, original name Prince Rogers Nelson, later called the Artist Formerly Known as Prince and the Artist, (born June 7, 1958, Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.—died April 21, 2016, Chanhassen, Minnesota), singer,...

1 day ago
Cynthia Skannal Roberson Cynthia Skannal Roberson

Obits

Cynthia Skannal Roberson (September 10, 1955 ~ April 5, 2023)

The beautiful Ms. Cynthia Deloris Skannal was born to John D. Skannal, Sr. and Catherine Kelly Skannal on Saturday, September 10, 1955 in Shreveport,...

1 day ago
RUBIN “THE HURRICANE” CARTER RUBIN “THE HURRICANE” CARTER

Obits

RUBIN “THE HURRICANE” CARTER (May 6, 1937-April 20, 2014)

Rubin Carter was an American middleweight boxer, who is best known not because of his sports career but because of his murder conviction in 1967...

3 days ago
Robin Kelly Smith Robin Kelly Smith

Obits

Robin “Kelly” Smith (March 15, 1962 ~ April 10, 2023)

Robin Kelly (Foster) Smith was born on March 15, 1962, in Newark, New Jersey to Robert and Pauline Foster.  She was affectionately known as “Kelly”. Shortly after her...

3 days ago
Advertisement