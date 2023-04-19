Norris E. Calhoun (October 11, 1960 – April 6, 2023)

Norris Edwin Calhoun was born in Dallas, TX. George Willis Calhoun and Willie Mae Calhoun.

He attended D.I.S.D., graduated from South Oak Cliff in 1979.

He became a member of Every Cedar Baptist Church at a very young age. He loved dressing up and going to church, he loved sports, children, and the outdoors. He loved to dance.

Worked at ProLine until he became disabled.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Willie Calhoun: Brother, Jerry L. Howard: and Sisters; Wanda, Jan and Fran Howard: and Nephew, Ellins G. Morrow (Jay Baby).

He leaves to cherish his memories his Sisters; Pamela Morrow and Reba Calhoun: Brothers; Samuel Howard and Robby Calhoun: Son; Norris C. Bonner: Daughter, Takeisha Chapple: and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.