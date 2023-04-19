Cynthia Skannal Roberson (September 10, 1955 ~ April 5, 2023)

The beautiful Ms. Cynthia Deloris Skannal was born to John D. Skannal, Sr. and Catherine Kelly Skannal on Saturday, September 10, 1955 in Shreveport, Louisiana at Confederate Memorial Hospital at 7:14 am. After an extensive fight with her health and hospital stay, she departed for her heavenly rest on Wednesday, April 5th, 2023, at 10:12 am.

She accepted Christ at an early age under the leadership of Elder C. N. Ricks and then Pastor Lawrence C. Hart at Christ Temple Church of Christ Holiness USA in Shreveport, Louisiana. Upon her relocating to Dallas, Texas, she became a faithful member of True Vine Missionary Baptist Church. She later moved her membership to Tel-Star Baptist Church under the tutelage of Reverend Bernard Givens. Cynthia was a prayer warrior, faithful servant, and active member of the usher board for many years. Her favorite ministry was music and she truly enjoyed musicals and revivals.

She received her elementary and secondary education from the Caddo Parish School System. Young Cynthia enjoyed school and attended Ingersoll Elementary, J. S. Clark Middle School and graduated from Booker T. Washington. Cynthia was very stylish and had a talent for sewing the current fashions for herself and others. On Tuesday, February 14, 1984, she married Mr. Nathaniel Roberson as they had relocated to Oak Cliff, Texas to begin their life as one. She later gave birth to two exquisitely beautiful and talented daughters who she loved and cared for dearly. She was their go to person, best friend, a prayer warrior, and major supporter in all her girls did throughout the years.

Her employment journey as a dedicated and superior Social Worker for Texas Department of Health and Human services began at the age of 17 and she proudly retired at the young age of 47. After retirement she traveled with her aunt, daughter, friends, and husband and then later took a part time position at her families well established childcare center to keep busy and active. Cynthia built many long-term friendships in servitude and was a pillar in her work community; loved by so many.

Preceding her in eternal sleep is her beloved father whom she missed tremendously, the late John D. Skannal Sr., her maternal grandparents the late Mr. Ed Kelly Sr. and Mrs. Mamie Kelly, paternal grandparents Mr. Willie Skannal and Mrs. Effie Drayden Skannal, her beloved sister Dr. Deborah Gail Skannal; her favorite uncle Mr. Ed Kelly Jr., her wonderful Aunt Mrs. Lillie B. Kelly Green Coleman, one very dear and special cousin the late Mr. Patrick Bouvier Green (Green Bean) and her father in law; Mr. Joe Nathan Graham, Sr, her brother in law Mr. Joe Nathan Graham Jr, sister in law Mrs. Debra Sue Graham-Jenkins, and her best friend of many years Mrs. JoAnn Graham.

She leaves to cherish her divinely sweet memories her husband Mr. Nathaniel Roberson, 2 daughters: Mrs. Nacole Patrice Harrison, M. Ed. (Aaron) and Ms. Kimberly Dawnesha Roberson, her beloved mother “Madea” Mrs. Catherine Kelly Skannal (late John D. Skannal Sr.) one sister Ms. Cathy Skannal Graham, 5 brothers; Mr. John D. Skannal, Jr. (Gina), Mr. Victor Wayne Skannal, Mr. Gregory Skannal, Mr. Michael Skannal, Mr. Anthony Skannal and her aunt Mrs. Gloria Kelly-Hamilton, 6 grandchildren whom she adored Alexis Nicole, Paris Chanel, Aaron LaTroy, Khloe Simone-Nicole, Malachi Mykel-Jermaine…. and Harlem LaRue. She also leaves behind her dear sweet and long-time sister-friends Mrs. Lois Weeks and her honorary big sister and friend Mrs. Lula Robertson. Her sister-in-law Mrs. Cecilia Anthony and one step-son Mr. Frederick Jackson. Last but not least her bonus sons’ (nephew and friend of Nacole) who took great care of her; Mr. Keimond Graham and Mr. George Smith, IV. She also leaves behind a host of coworkers, great neighbors, nieces, nephews, and cousins.