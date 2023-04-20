Connect with us

Superb Woman: Paula Barre Jarmon

Paula Barre Jarmon
Paula Barre Jarmon

Paula Barre Jaron hails from Tulsa, OK.  She’s a transformative leader who is passionate about health equity. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority,  Paula received a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from OU, where she was Miss Black OU and part of the President’s Leadership Class. She received a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and Management from Amberton University.  Paula received a Nurse Executive Fellowship at Southern Methodist University and studied for a Doctor of Nursing Practice, Executive Leadership (DNP) at Baylor University.  She has worked at Baylor Scott & White Health in several positions as Nursing Manager, Director of Nursing Education & Research and Regional Director Nurse Professional Development. Recently she was honored as a top nurse, because she is proficient, professional and committed.

