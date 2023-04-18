Robin “Kelly” Smith (March 15, 1962 ~ April 10, 2023)

Robin Kelly (Foster) Smith was born on March 15, 1962, in Newark, New Jersey to Robert and Pauline Foster. She was affectionately known as “Kelly”. Shortly after her birth, the family moved and settled in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Robin spent all her academic years in East Rutherford, New Jersey and graduated from Becton Regional High School.

Shortly after high school Kelly got married and although this union didn’t work out, her precious first born son Hunter, was welcomed. For many years it was just Kelly and Hunter against the world. She worked for several years at General Automotive where she was an accounts payable clerk. While working at General Automotive, a new employee came in and swept her off her feet. Alan began dating Kelly in 1984 and the two wed on March 1, 1988. They have been inseparable ever since. From this union two beautiful daughters were born, Brittney and Alexis. Alan’s military career spanned across the world including Scotland where she met her lifelong best friends and sisters Felicia, Yvette, Yolanda, and Collette. A tour in Japan led to the 20+ year special mother-son friendship between Kelly and Shelton Scott, whom she affectionately referred to as her 4th child.

After returning to the United States, she began working at Amerigroup insurance company in Virginia Beach in 2006. She worked here until she retired in 2017. In 2017 Kelly and Alan moved to Cedar Hill, Texas to live closer to friends, family and be able to enjoy their grandchildren.

Kelly is most known for her infectious smile and pure heart. She had the ability to light up every room she walked into and made a lot of friends along the way. She enjoyed sharing deep connections with the people she loved and was a personal counselor to many. Kelly was the queen of suggesting good shows to watch, if you ever had a doubt on what to watch she was the go-to person. Some of her favorite shows were Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, Dateline, and Snowfall just to name a few. She had a deep passion for gardening, interior decorating and cooking delicious meals for her family. Being a grandmother brought her so much joy and she loved having pajama jammy jams with her Bella. We will carry on these traditions, but she will be sorely missed.

Kelly transitioned on Monday April 10, 2023, in Mansfield, Texas surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her sister, Linda.

She leaves behind to cherish these memories: a loving husband of 35 years, Alan Smith; son, Hunter M. Smith; two daughters, Brittney C. Council (Malik), and Alexis K. Smith; a loving brother, Robert Foster Jr. (Chuck) who has been her best friend; four grandchildren, Madison, Isabella, Chance, and Harlem; three God-daughters, Diamond, Ciarra and Cherish Vaughn; her fur baby and best friend until the end, Shadow, along with a host of other relatives and friends that loved her dearly.