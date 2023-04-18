Alfreder Dawson (July 28, 1946 ~ April 10, 2023)

“There is a quiet garden from the rude world set apart, where seeds for Christ are growing; this is the loving heart. The tiny roots are loving thoughts, sweet words, the fragrant flowers which blossom into loving deeds – ripe fruit for harvest hours. Thus in our hearts the seeds of love are growing year by year; and we show our love for the Savior, by loving his children here.” – Author Unknown.

On July 28, 1945, the Lord planted a fragrant flower named Alfreder Mae amid the beautiful family garden of Joseph and Eva Jones in Slidell, Louisiana. Growing along with her in this garden were her siblings, Freddie, Juliette, Mary, Joyce, Lois, Elton and Vernon. Alfreder would matriculate through the St. Tammany Parish Schools and graduate from Slidell High School in 1964. Soon thereafter, Alfreder completed her studies in Business Administration at Straights Business School in New Orleans, Louisiana.

As Alfreder bloomed into womanhood, she started a garden of her own. Her daughters, Joliean Monnic and Joann Monica came forth and started to grow. While Joann was replanted in the tender loving care of her sister, Joyce, in Hammond, Indiana, Alfreder and Monnic were sown together with Osbey Dawson in Gautier, Mississippi after Alfreder and Osbey were married on September 1, 1973.

Alfreder and Osbey’s family garden continued to flourish in Albuquerque, New Mexico, when their son, Andre’ Delon was born unto them. To care for her garden, Alfreder worked as a Mortgage Servicer at Sunwest Bank and for thirty (30) years as a Registrar with the Albuquerque Public Schools. Not only, did she share her sweet fragrance with the family in her own flower bed, but just like any beautiful flower, she shared her splendor with the students, faculty and staff of El Dorado High School, Del Norte High School, and the Albuquerque High Evening School. For eighteen (18) of her years, her kind smile added to the delight of her co-workers at Walmart.

Ever mindful that the Lord, the Master Gardener, had willed her life to represent and share His beauty, Alfreder served Him at the New Hope Baptist Church under Pastor David C. Cooper. The Lord’s loveliness was radiated through her service in the New Hope Choir, the church softball league and as leader of the Awana’s group.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2012, Alfreder planted her roots in Cedar Hill, Texas and continued to display the Lord’s splendor in His service at Graceland Community Baptist Church under the leadership of Paster Everette R. Pierson. There, her tender beauty, and sweet fragrance were shared on the Mother’s Board of the Church.

Alfreder was watered and nourished as she delighted in gardening, sewing, playing cards and reading Christian literature. She was nurtured by her friendships with Olivia Nunally, Connie Watkins, Helen Washington, Bernice Blanche and Isabel Navarro as well as the love from her children, grandchildren; Leahness Isanya, Shayla Bouie, Warren Bouie, Byren Bouie, Dominique Dawson, Destiny Dawson, Dorian Dawson, and great grandchildren; Aaryn, Lauryn, Aubrey and Rilynn.

On April 10, 2023, just before the dawn of day, the Lord plucked His beautiful flower from amongst her family garden so that she could continue to radiate His splendor in Glory around His throne with the other flowers who preceded her there; namely, her parents, Joseph and Eva Jones. Her husband, Osbey Dawson, Jr. Her siblings, Freddie Alonzo Jones, Dr. E. Juliette King, Mary Alvera Jones, Velma Lois Cousin, Elton Norris Jones and Charles Vernon Jones, Sr. Her nieces, Joycelyn Denise Jones and Kendise Simone Cousin.

Her family garden, here on earth; her devoted son, loving daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and adoring sister, Joyce V. Price, nieces, nephews, family and friends will forever cherish the beautiful flower that is Alfreder Mae (Jones) Dawson.

“I come to the garden alone, while the dew is still on the roses; and the voice I hear, falling on my ear, The Son of God discloses….And He walks with me, and He talks with me, and He tells me I am His own, and the joy we share as we tarry there, none other has ever known.”

ADVERTISEMENT