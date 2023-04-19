Dallas and Fort Worth Ranked 18th in Nation for Ozone Pollution; Report Reveals Nationwide Disparities for People of Color

The Dallas-Fort Worth area was named one of the top 25 worst cities in the nation for ozone pollution, according to the American Lung Association’s 2023 “State of the Air” report, which was released today. Nationally, the report found that nearly 120 million people, or more than one in three, in the U.S. live in counties that had unhealthy levels of ozone or particle pollution.

The Lung Association’s 24th annual “State of the Air” report grades Americans’ exposure to unhealthy levels of ground-level ozone air pollution, annual particle pollution and short-term spikes in particle pollution over a three-year period. This year’s report covers 2019-2021.

“As we can see from this year’s report data, there is much work to be done in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to improve our air quality,” said Charlie Gagen, Advocacy Director for the Lung Association. “Even one poor air quality day is one too many for our residents at highest risk, such as children, older adults, pregnant people and those living with chronic disease. That’s why we are calling on lawmakers at the local, state and federal levels to take action to ensure that everyone has clean air to breathe.”

Nationally, the report found that ozone pollution has generally improved across the nation, thanks in large part to the success of the Clean Air Act. However, more work remains to fully clean up harmful pollution, and short-term particle pollution continues to get worse. In addition, some communities bear a greater burden of air pollution. Out of the nearly 120 million people who live in areas with unhealthy air quality, a disproportionate number – more than 64 million (54%) – are people of color. In fact, people of color were 64% more likely than white people to live in a county with a failing grade for at least one measure, and 3.7 times as likely to live in a county with a failing grade for all three measures.

Ground-level Ozone Pollution in DFW

Compared to the 2022 report, the Dallas-Fort Worth area experienced fewer unhealthy days of high ozone in this year’s report. “State of the Air” ranked Dallas-Fort Worth as the 18th most polluted city for ozone pollution, which is better compared to its ranking of 16th in last year’s report. Tarrant and Dallas Counties received “F” grades for ozone pollution.

Particle Pollution in DFW

The report also tracked short-term spikes in particle pollution, which can be extremely dangerous and even deadly. Dallas-Fort Worth’s short-term particle pollution improved in this year’s report, which means there were fewer unhealthy days. The area is ranked 100th worst for short-term particle pollution. Dallas and Tarrant Counties received “B” grades for short-term particle pollution.

The 2023 “State of the Air” found that year-round particle pollution levels in Dallas-Fort Worth were slightly higher than in last year’s report. Despite the increase, the area was ranked 55th most polluted for year-round particle pollution, better than the ranking of 48th last year).

The American Lung Association is calling on President Biden to urgently move forward on several measures to clean up air pollution nationwide, including new pollution limits on ozone and particle pollution and new measures to clean up power plants and vehicles. See the full report results and sign the petition at Lung.org/SOTA.

