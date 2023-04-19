Superb Woman: Rochelle Owens

Rochelle Owens is a Transitional Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor committed to helping others realize their potential. She is also a Sales Director of her Mary Kay business. She is currently working on her PH. D in Christian Counseling and Behavioral Science from American College Theological Seminary International of San Diego, CA. She has a master’s degree in Rehabilitation Counseling from the University of North Texas. Rochelle is committed to serving the community. She volunteers with the Christian Worship Center, National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI), Special Olympics, Family Advisory Council, and Texas Rehab Action Network (TRAN), and serves as local precinct captain.