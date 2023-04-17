Nannie Lee Porter was born on September 19, 1936. She was the youngest of three children of Rhone and Minnie Terrell. At an early age her mother moved Nannie and her two siblings Rhone and Mary Alice to Chicago, Illinois.

Nannie was educated in the Chicago Public Schools, where she attended McKinley High School. Later she was employed at Chicago Children’s Hospital as a nurse’s aide. In 1966 she was while Zenith TV Corp where she met James Porter after a short courtship they were joined in Holy Matrimony on June 24,1967. They had a blended family of seven. Months later, they moved to Detroit, MI. Nannie retired from Chrysler Motor Company after years of employment.

During retirement she enjoyed her peaceful times in her trailer home in Ontario, Canada. Hanging out her “Gone Fishing” plaques or just sitting in the boat fishing. She loved fishing so much she kept her tackle box and fishing rods in the trunk of her car. She always said, “If I see some water, I’m ready!” with the biggest smile.

Nannie’s relationship with “God, as an obedient servant would always find a church wherever she lived. She served on Usher boards, Senior choirs, Deaconess, Mother boards, Hospitality and Trustee Boards. Her Christian experience led her to the following churches:

Full Gospel MBC – the late Reverend Ulises Carter – Chicago, IL

New Testament MBC – the late Reverend Herman Griffin II – Detroit, MI

Pleasant Hill MBC – Reverend Dr. Terry White Sr. – Detroit, MI

King Solomon MBC – Reverend R.D. Bernard – Vicksburg, MS

Nannie’s final spiritual journey lead her to Bethlehem MBC under the leadership of Pastor Dr. Michael A. Evans Sr., where she sang with the Seasons Saints Ministry, a Member of the Mothers Board. She loved her Pastor, First Lady, her church family and especially the children.

Nannie departed this life Thursday April 6, 2023 at the age of 86. While sleeping peacefully. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rhone and Minnie Terrell; husband James H Porter; brother Rhone Terrell Jr; sister Mary Alice Terrell; a bonus sons James Porter Jr and Gregory Porter; a bonus daughter Beverly Porter; mother-in-law Lillie Mae Patterson; and sister-in-law Brenda Bankston.

Nannie leaves to cherish her memory and continue her legacy two daughters; Denise (Virgie) Marble, Carolyn Norman Porter, one son; Reginald (Jacqueline) Porter, grandchildren; Rashaun Porter – Detroit, Mi, Tiffany Downing(Rayfe), Kristal Young(Christopher), James H Norman III(Lucy), Jason Porter(Teshania), Reginald Porter Jr, Kristina Porter; great-grandchildren Donovan James, Ariona, Desmond, Zavian, Xavier, Langston, Kendrix, Parker, Charlee; sister-in-law Barbara Terrell Chicago, IL, Doris Brown Bolton, MS, brother-in-law; Horace Bankston Clinton, MS; bonus brother; Robert (Pat) Washington Florida. Numerous family members, and a host of friends who loved her dearly.