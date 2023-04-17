Connect with us

Obits

Myra Gooden (NOVEMBER 23, 1942 –APRIL 10, 2023)

Myra Gooden, age 80 passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023.

Published

Myra Gooden

Myra Lue Black Gooden was born on November 23, 1942 to Mr. Newt Cleveland

and Mrs. Mattie Lou Riggins Black in Tallapoosa County, Alabama. Myra was

baptized in Jesus name, she was saved, sanctified, and filled with the holy spirit. 

She had a beautiful smile that could light up the room and her heart was filled with so much joy. She lived in St. Louis Missouri and had two daughters (DeTeis R. Mitchell) and (Tanya D. Gooden). 

Myra passed away peacefully at home amongst her family and friends were she left her earthly body to be with the Lord on April 10, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas. She attended and graduated high school and college. 

She loved to attend church, spending time with family and friends, cooking, singing, and playing the guitar. Her heart was so kind, she loved her community. She had a passion for helping people and inspired so many lives. She loved the Lord and became an ordained minister in St. Louis Missouri. 

Early on, Myra was a chef at Wade’s A Gathering Place. She learned European

cooking methods in the St. Louis County library stacks. She had been employed for five years with Dobbs Catering, which services Eastern and Trans World airlines working her way up from utility worker to head cook. 

But being infatuated with cooking she read books on European cooking especially French and Hungarian, as she resolved them. she applied in 1971 as head cook with Port St. Louis (owned by Wade and Lois De, owners of Wade’s), she said “ I

was able to express the knowledge I got from the books”.

She leaves to cherish her memories, Two daughters: DeTeis R Gooden-Mitchell of

Fort Worth Texas. Tanya D Gooden, of Dallas, Texas. One son in-law Rick Mitchell

of Fort Worth Texas. Five grandchildren, great grandchildren, Two sisters:

Dorothy Leonard of St. Louis Missouri, and Virginia Harrison of Huntsville, Alabama. One brother: James W Black of Alexander City, Alabama. Six brothers proceeded her in death: John Rufus, AJ (Jack) Henry Clay, Roy Cleveland Black, Matthew Black and Benjamin Franklin Black. She also leaves many nieces , nephews, other relatives, and friends. 

Myra was a humble and dedicated servant

of God. She is loved, and cherished dearly by her family and will be sadly missed. “ We know that she is gone to be with the Lord “.

Texas Metro News

