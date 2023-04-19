Connect with us

Black Business Spotlight: Dallas Grit Fitness

Dallas Grit Fitness Brittani Rettig

Grit was founded by Brittani Rettig in 2015. Grit is an empowering fitness concept based on her belief that mental grit, or “passion and perseverance for long-term goals” is the key to both fitness success and to living our best lives. Since its inception, GRIT has grown to multiple Dallas area locations and a virtual studio that serves women worldwide. GRIT has been named “Best Fitness Program” by D Magazine, “Best Gym” by Dallas Observer and “Best New Fitness Studio” by Dallasites 101. Visit the website and check out what Grit has to offer for your journey to optimum health.

https://www.dallasgritfitness.com/ Follow Grit on IG https://www.instagram.com/gritbybrit/?hl=en

