Jalen Hurts makes history as highest-paid player in NFL history/Photo Courtesy of Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

By BOTWC Staff

And the contract was negotiated by a Black woman!

24-year-old Jalen Hurts just wrapped up an impressive third season with the Philadelphia Eagles. After getting drafted in 2020, Hurts has made quite a name for himself, replacing QB Carson Wentz in the 2021 season and leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl last year, Yahoo! Sports reports. Though they lost 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs, Hurts emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the league, leading the team to a 14-3 record, throwing 22 touchdowns in the season with only 6 interceptions, running another 13 touchdowns and racking up 760 rushing yards in the process. Last year, Hurts finished No. 2 in MVP voting, No. 3 in Offensive Player of the Year voting and was named an All-Pro.

Now his natural talents and gifts as a team leader have allowed him to make history, the Philadelphia Eagles just inking a five-year, $255 million contract with the quarterback that will ensure he’s an Eagle through the 2028 season. The new contract includes $179.3 million in guarantees and allows Hurts to claim the title of highest-paid player in NFL history on a per year basis.

The icing on the cake is that Hurts’ new contract was negotiated by his agent, Nicole Lynn, who previously made history as the first Black woman to represent an NFL quarterback in the Super Bowl. Lynn was just named first President of Football at Klutch Sports Group and Hurts said he was proud to be represented by someone so determined. She made sure his new extension deal came outfitted with all the bells and whistles, negotiating a no-trade clause for Hurts, a first of its kind deal for this particular type of contract.

The Eagles took to social media to announce the contract extension, writing that the franchise is “keeping the main thing in Philly.”

Described as the new “Fresh Prince” of Philly, with Hurts at the helm, the Eagles marked a franchise record-breaking season. His appearance in the Super Bowl alongside Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes was also the first time in the NFL’s 103-year-history that two Black starting quarterbacks made it to the Super Bowl. But despite the fanfare, for Hurts it’s important that to stay focused and prepared for what comes next. While he’s grateful for all of the trails he’s blazing and that the world is finally seeing his gifts, he always knew he’d be here and says there’s no limit to what he can do.

“For a very long time, I’ve been told what I’m not gonna do. Been told what I can’t do. But I never put a limit on myself,” Hurts told Essence.

Congratulations Jalen! This is only the beginning.

