Danielle Sanford

Life Reflections

Danielle Denise Sanford was born to Vincent D. Sanford and Natashia J. Johnson on November 14th 2002 in Fort Worth Tx she attended Polytechnic and Success High School in Fort Worth Tx Danielle was a beautiful, loving, and protective young woman that loved life, having fun and loved her family. Danielle will always be a wonderful memory in our minds and forever remain in our hearts. She will be truly missed until we see you again we love you Honeybear.

Preceding her in death her father Vincent Sanford, grandparents pearl and Muriel Johnson, Douglas and Jane Sanford, uncle Victor Sanford, Aunt Sherry Runnels

Those who are waiting on the Lord; Mother Natashia Johnson; Brothers, Darrell Sanford, Vincent Sanford, Jr.; Sisters, Vinecia Sanford; Tanisha her best friend/niece, Asia Sanford/ niece, Nyla Sanford and many cousins,

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.gwspencerdirs.net for the Sanford family.

