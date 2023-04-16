Connect with us

Otis Campbell (FEBRUARY 27, 1963 –APRIL 6, 2023)

Otis Campbell, age 60, of Fort Worth, Texas passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Otis Robert Barlow-Campbell was born on February 27, 1963, to Robert and Mary Barlow.

Otis was born in Memphis, Texas and later moved to Fort Worth, Texas. He received his formal education with Fort Worth Independent School District. Otis accepted Christ at a young age and was baptized.

Otis worked with several different moving companies before becoming disable.

He was preceded in death by his father Robert Lee Barlow and his brother James Weldon Campbell.

Otis leaves to cherish his precious memories; Mother, Mary Lee Barlow of Fort Worth; Sons, Carlos Brown and John Hollins of Fort Worth, Daughters; Karla Brown , Darla Brown. Juanita Banks, Jennifer Banks, Christine Banks, Sabrina Banks, Crystal Banks, Dominique Banks all of Fort Worth, and Angelia Gooden of College Station. Brother, Cleaver Barlow (Ramaon) of Fort Worth; Sisters, Lee Gene Barlow-Holmes (Arnold) and Detera Johnson (Ja Juan) of Fort Worth; Special Friend, James Etta Wade of Fort Worth and Ex-Wife; Snow Banks Campbell of Fort Worth.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.gwspencerdirs.net for the Campbell family.

