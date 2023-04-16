Connect with us

Mrs. Bobbie G Collins (JULY 9, 1962 –APRIL 4, 2023)

Mrs. Bobbie G. Collins, age 60, of Fort Worth, Texas passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Mrs. Bobbie G. Collins
On July 9, 1962, Bobbie and her twin brother, Benny, blessed her proud parents, Emma and Atmer Simmons, Jr. with her arrival. She was the fifth of six daughters.

Bobbie graduated from Polytechnic High School in Fort Worth, where she was a great student. Her love of gymnastics led her to join the varsity cheerleading squad.

Bobbie met and married Gerald Lebruce, and to this union a son, Gerald (Mann) was born.

God blessed Bobbie to meet the love of her life along her journey, Derek Collins. They were united in matrimony and to this union one son, Deondrek was born. Bobbie devoted her life to her family, taking pride in her home, caring for her husband Derek, and sons, Gerald (Mann) and Deondrek. She continued to amaze everyone with her ability to do things with her hands. She became a “Ms. Fix it”, doing everything from plumbing, painting, and landscaping, to auto mechanics. She was not afraid to do anything that needed to be done.

Bobbie loved books, was an avid reader, She enjoyed watching sports, especially tennis, and loved the Grand Slams. She also collected movies and music.

On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in the home she had so lovingly made, she answered the master’s call from her labor, She peacefully received her heavenly reward, surrounded by her loved ones.

Bobbie is preceded in death by her father, Atmer Simmons Jr.

Bobbie leaves behind to cherish her life story husband, Derek Collins, her sons, Gerald Simmons, and Deondrek Collins; Step-daughters Danasha Lane, Nikki Gentry, and Alexandria Lise; mother Emma Simmons; sisters, Erma Jean Simmons, Marilyn McCarter, Ellena Sue Simmons, LeVivian Simmons, Tammy Hayes (Ronald); and brothers, Lynn Simmons (Sherry), Michael Simmons (Audra), Benny Simmons (Merilyn), and Christopher Simmons; Her Father-in- law, Gene Collins, Brother- in – law Keith Collins (Theresa), and a host of other relatives, friends and loved ones.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.gwspencerdirs.net for the Collins family.

