Superb Woman: Kimberly McBrayer 

Kimberly McBrayer is from Oklahoma City, OK. She is a graduate of the University of North Texas with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance. Kimberly has assisted nonprofit organizations in Dallas/ Ft. Worth communities, including Mosaic (which advocates for adults with intellectual disabilities) and 3 to 1 Foundation (which educates individuals regarding financial principles). She currently serves as President of the Celebrating Life Foundation. Kimberly has worked in the corporate world of Human Resources, specializing in payroll, accounting, and employee relations. She has over 20 years of direct Human Resources experience with some of the top Fortune 500 companies. Kimberly enjoys live theater and traveling. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
