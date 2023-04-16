OUR VOICES: Tennessee Three-proof there is work to do

Tennessee State Representatives Justin Jones, Justin Pearson and Gloria Johnson call for gun reform in wake of Nashville school shooting. Photo: Atlanta Tribune – NNPA

By Arthur Fleming

“We can’t normalize the ending of American Democracy,” those are the words of Justin Jones, one of the “Tennessee Three,” that includes Representatives Gloria Johnson and Justin Pearson.

I believe in order to fight a “fascist thing,” you must name it, and define it. Expelling State Representatives Jones and Pearson, was the first political move from the fascist, extreme Republican Party, aimed directly at Black political power.

What is fascism?

Fascism is a far-right, authoritarian, ultranationalists political ideology and movement ; characterized by a dictatorial leader, centralized autocracy, militarism, forcible suppression of opposition, belief in a natural social hierarchy, subordination of individual interests for the perceived good of the nation and race, and strong regimentation of society and economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

This system was made famous by Adolf Hitler’s Third Riech.

First, let’s acknowledge the fact that our beloved America was created using what we now call fascism. The definition defines the American fascist dynamics from

her beginning.

The white Republicans’ supermajority Tennessee State House of Representatives demonstrated affinities for the fascist bug hiding in our quilt of diversity.

White Rep. Andrew Farmer spoke in the Tennessee house in the tradition of George Wallace and Bull Connor, dismissing gun violence concerns as “temper tantrums.”

I believe this is the moment or tipping point when the African American community’s leadership is being called upon once again to help our nation get to a better place through our never ending fight for our American freedoms.

ADVERTISEMENT

How should our community respond to this very real threat to our political freedoms and security as presented by the Tennessee Three event?

Political freedoms thought won and secure are no longer won, nor secured therefore we must mobilize our African American communities in seven areas in an emergency manner to facilitate a mobilized response to voter suppression with voter education and registration.

As a first phase of response we must mobilize around the following:

Communications (social media infrastructure in place)

Civil Rights Organizations Divine Nine

Black Colleges and Institutions

Churches

Voter registration and education

Freedom Bus Rides Summers 2.0 (information tool)

With the knowledge, and talent we possess as a community, I have no doubt we can meet this moment just as our ancestors and elders before us.

African Americans hold a special place in this America, “we are the keepers of American moral authority,“ so let’s lean into this moral authority, and claim our rightful place in this country built on the free Labor of our ancestors, so our children can be unburdened by America’s burdensome past.

ADVERTISEMENT

I believe expelling these freedom fighters will create more freedom fighters among our youth. The Tennessee Three are right when they say, ”We can’t normalize the end of Democracy.”

Peaceful protest is our right, not privilege.

Arthur Fleming is an activist and past president of the Dallas NAACP.