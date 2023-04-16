Connect with us

Spotlight Story

Black Business Spotlight: Damian’s Cajun Soul Café

Damian's Cajun Soul Cafe Business Spotlight

Damian’s Cajun Soul Cafe is the brainchild of chef Damian L. Placide Sr., a Louisiana native. Their signature dishes are smothered pork chops, barbecue ribs and fried chicken to catfish, seafood étouffée, red beans and rice. Their dishes are authentic Louisiana Cajun and Soul food. They cater for any event, from an office party to an at-home celebration and have special menus. You can order online, and delivery is also available.

Open Tue-Fri. & Su.11 am to 4:30 pm Closed on Sat & Mon. 2001 SE Green Oaks Blvd, Ste. 190 Arlington, 817) 649-7770. Website: https://damianscajun.com.

Advertisement