Hue Parks (April 28, 1946 ~ April 4, 2023)

Hue Dean Parks (Deano) was born on April 28, 1946 to Corine Bell Lewis and Judge Parks.

He attended school in Dallas and graduated from Roosevelt High School in Dallas, Texas. His friends and family affectionately called him Deano. Deano’s love for cars led him to an illustrious career in the automotive industry that spanned over forty years.

He was married to his lifelong partner, Collette Flanagan, for twenty-four years. Their love for life and for each other was immeasurable. Their combined family consisted of some very amazing children.

Deano was from a large and loving family. He is survived by his wife, Collette Flanagan-Parks; Daughters, Anedrya “Tia” Parks, Shannon and Whitney Parks; Son, Dewalyon Williams; and Stepdaughter, Chaédria La Bouviér; Sisters – Beatrice Stewart, Helen Butler, Clara McDade, Patricia Berry and stepsister, Ethel Parks; 11 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by: his Father, Judge Parks; Mother, Corine Bell Lewis; Daughter, Elizabeth Parks; Son, Clinton Allen; Brothers, Lonnie B. Edwards, Nathan Parks; and Sister, Deborah Banks.

